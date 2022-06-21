Family finds 22-year-old woman dead after she doesn’t show for gathering, Texas cops say

Deputies in Texas are searching for a man who they accuse of killing his common-law wife before a family event they were supposed to attend.

The woman, identified on Tuesday, June 21, as 22-year-old Jael Romans Gonzalez, was pronounced dead at her Houston apartment the day before, Harris County sheriff’s officials say.

Family members were concerned about Gonzalez, who they say did not attend a weekend family gathering. When they went to check on her Monday, June 20, they found her unresponsive, Sgt. Greg Pinkins said in a briefing streamed by KHOU.

It’s unclear how Gonzalez died, but the Harris County sheriff said there were “some signs of foul play.”

Deputies filed a murder charge against Gonzalez’s common-law husband, 23-year-old Miguel Angel Gallegos. Pinkins said the couple had lived together for about two years.

The couple’s silver Nissan Altima with a Texas license plate LJN-3031 was gone when deputies arrived at the residence, the sheriff said.

Anyone who has information about Gallegos’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-274-9100.

