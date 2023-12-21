Family finds accused drunk driver in bed and deadly car wreck in yard, Texas cops say

A man was found asleep in a stranger’s home after deputies say he caused a deadly crash in the family’s front yard, according to Texas authorities and news reports.

The incident reportedly happened at 3 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, in Harris County

The male driver was believed to be intoxicated while driving “at a high rate of speed,” according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The driver drove over a bayou before landing in front of a home.

Gonzalez called it “quite the crash scene.”

Authorities said the driver broke glass of the stranger’s home and passed out in a bedroom, KTRK reported.

“I imagine it’s very scary — 3 o’clock in the morning, you’re hearing what sounds like a horrific car crash and then broken glass. Very traumatic for them,” Sgt. B. Bondurant told KTRK. “There’s no reason why a sober and prudent driver wouldn’t have stopped after going airborne. This individual does not stop, which leads us to believe that there is intoxication involved.”

The family called 911 when they found the man in their home, authorities told KHOU. He was taken into custody and is expected to be charged with intoxication manslaughter when he is released from the hospital.

A woman in the crashed BMW was pronounced dead at the scene, KPRC reported.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victim and accused driver.