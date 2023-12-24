Family finds body in freezer of San Diego home

Family members found a dead body in the freezer of a San Diego home on Friday, the San Diego Police Department said.

The "out-of-town" family members immediately called police after they found the body in the freezer of a residence on the 4900 block of Zion Avenue at about 11:45 a.m. local time, police said in a press release Saturday.

The body is believed to be female, police said, but added that no other physical details would be confirmed until an official identification can be made.

Because of the “unusual location” where the body was found, the SDPD said its homicide unit was called to investigate.

Due to the state of the body, the department said the cause of death was unknown, and it was unclear whether there was any traumatic injury involved. The medical examiner's office was working to determine the cause of death.

"Detectives are continuing to gather information to understand what happened and why the body was inside the freezer," police said. The police department asked anyone with information to call its homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com