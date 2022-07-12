Family finds naked neighbor in their basement. He asked for clothes, Ohio cops say

A family heard something in their basement and discovered it was their next door neighbor — “completely naked,” according to Ohio court documents.

“We heard noise in our basement, and all of us were on the first floor,” a woman who lives in the home wrote in an affidavit filed with Hamilton County Municipal Court. “I yelled, ‘Who’s there?’ twice and he answered, ‘It’s Tommy.’”

Officers with the Green Township Police Department responded to the house just before 7 p.m. on July 8, according to a police report. Green Township is a township of Cincinnati.

When family members got to the stairs, they saw their next door neighbor in the basement, “completely naked,” the woman’s husband wrote in an affidavit. “He asked if I had some clothes he could borrow.”

Family members said the man was mumbling something about someone wanting to hurt him or his sister.

The husband went to get some clothes for the neighbor, and when he came back, he found he already had a pair of camouflage pants on and was holding a black bag from the family’s basement, the affidavit says. He then stormed out the back door and through the backyard.

The neighbor, who is 40, faces a charge of trespassing, according to the affidavit.

