Family finds new purpose after losing son to gun violence

Kaleb Hagins was just 19 years old when he was shot and killed in Uptown last July.

The man accused of shooting the teen, Zachary Monroe, pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday to multiple charges, including the first-degree murder of Hagins.

Kassandra Curry, the mother of Kaleb Hagins, was upset over what happened in the courtroom. For more than a year, she has been fighting for justice in her son’s death; now the road to justice for the victim’s family has gotten longer.

ALSO READ:18-year-old, juvenile charged with murder in June shooting in uptown Charlotte

Curry told Channel 9 crime reporter Hunter Sáenz that every day since the loss of her son has been an uphill battle. She said last June her son was in a car with a friend near Johnson & Wales University when his friend got into a fight with 18-year-old Monroe, and shots were fired.

According to the police, Hagins was hit and tried to drive to the hospital to get help, but never made it. He died in front of the transit center in Uptown, while his mother and sister were working just feet away inside the Spectrum Center.

“That’s when my family called us, and I just broke down. We tried to go to the transit center, and they wouldn’t let us,” Curry said.

When Monroe entered the courtroom on Thursday with a not-guilty plea, it was another blow to the family.

“It’s shocking because it seems like all we want is closer,” Curry said.

Hagins’ family is starting a foundation in his name called the Krosswinds Foundation, with a mission to support families of victims killed in crossfire and keep their son’s memory alive.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD: Homicide under investigation in northwest Charlotte)











