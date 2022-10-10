Family finds woman and her ex-boyfriend dead after hearing gunshots, Texas cops say

Tamara Sawyer’s family was home when gunshots rang out from her bedroom on Sunday, Oct. 9, Texas officials told news outlets.

Moments earlier, the 23-year-old’s ex-boyfriend had shown up at the home on Rain Willow Court, a residential street on Houston’s southwest side, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter.

He came inside around 3 p.m. and they went into Sawyer’s room, KHOU reported. Sawyer and the 22-year-old man had dated off and on since high school, investigators told the TV station.

Two family members and Sawyer’s current boyfriend were elsewhere in the house at the time, the outlet reported.

About 10 minutes after the ex-boyfriend arrived, gunfire erupted and Sawyer’s family rushed to the room, KPRC reported. Inside, they saw Sawyer wounded and her ex holding a gun.

They moved away from the room and called 911, deputies told the station. As they were on the call, the ex fired more shots.

Sawyer and the ex-boyfriend were pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said. Deputies said that after killing Sawyer, the man turned the gun on himself.

Originally a resident of Ohio, Sawyer was living with family while she studied nursing at Houston Community College, outlets reported.

The incident is being investigated, Gonzalez said.

Security guard trying to stop robbery accidentally shoots victim twice, Texas cops say

Grandma turns teen in to police after he shot sister’s boyfriend, Texas cops say

Mother tried to drown her ‘possessed’ children in a creek, Pennsylvania police say

Stepfather killed in fight with men dropping off teen stepdaughters, Texas cops say