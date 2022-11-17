Family of five found dead in home with ‘strong odor of gas,’ Arizona police say

A family of five has been found dead with “signs of trauma” in their Arizona home that smelled like gas, according to police.

Police were called around 8 a.m. on Nov. 16 to a home near West Augusta Avenue about an “unresponsive person inside the house with a strong odor of gas,” according to a news release by the Phoenix Police Department.

Hazardous Materials teams had initially gone to the home and smelled gas, police said.

After making sure the community wasn’t in danger and the gas levels in the home were low enough to enter, Phoenix police took over the investigation, according to the release.

After entering the home, police said they found the bodies of two adults and three children with “obvious signs of trauma.”

The women who’ve been cleaning the family’s home for the past six years said the couple had 6-month-old twin girls and a 3-year-old boy, according to AZ Family.

“A suspect isn’t believed to be on the loose,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Melissa Soliz told FOX 10.

Investigators are “interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence, processing the scene and trying to determine what led up to this tragic loss,” according to the release.

“This scene is a complete tragedy behind us,” said Soliz during a news conference, according to NBC 4. “Not only is this devastating to the first responders that had to respond and witness what’s inside, but this neighborhood is very close-knit, including the extended loved ones and family members that are related to this home and this residence.”

