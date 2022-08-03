Family of five, including two girls, found dead in Orlando home. ‘A sickening sadness’

A family of five, including two elementary school-age girls, were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside an Orlando home, police told reporters.

In statements provided to the Miami Herald, Orlando police spokesperson Andrea Otero said officers went to the home on Lake District Lane for a well-being check. When officers went into the house they found the family — three adults and two children — dead.

On Wednesday morning, Orlando police told the Herald “our detectives have been working overnight to gather as much info as possible regarding the investigation. At this time, they are still attempting to make next of kin notifications.”

Officers say more details are forthcoming, but that it appears to be a murder-suicide.

Neighbors told WESH2 the family had just moved into the home in the East Park neighborhood of Lake Nona in southeast Orange County from out of state in June. They said the couple were middle-aged and had an adult son and two young daughters and that they were renting the house.

All five are dead. Orlando police are still investigating and not yet identifying the family members or giving details on how they died.

The home “had been unusually quiet for days,” WESH reported. Then came the well-being check and discovery.

“A sickening sadness. It’s a nightmare. I don’t understand how anyone received an end like that,” neighbor Heather Collins, who lives across the street from the home with her fiancé, Justin Rossilini, told WESH. “My heart goes out to the family. I can’t even begin to wrap my mind around any of this, especially if there were family involved. I didn’t hear anything, I wish I did. I definitely would have liked to have been that concerned neighbor that did something in this situation.”

Rossilini told reporters he was outside getting his mail when he saw the father about five or six days earlier and said “hello” to the man. He had seen the man’s wife, too, and that the girls were “like 6-7 years old, little girls, like elementary school kids,” Fox 35 reported. He said he had seen the son, too, when he had gotten his mail, and that the son was about 22, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Then Rossilini saw crime scene investigators descend on the quiet block. He could tell by their faces something grave had happened inside the house.

“The gentleman that came out threw up and sat in the back of the truck and had a cigarette and I said, ‘You do a job that most people never do, and I applaud what you do.’”

Orange County Commissioner Maribel Gomez Cordero told reporters at the scene: “It’s important that leaders come out and begin to understand there’s something going on with the mental health of the community. … We don’t want this to be repeated,” the Orlando Sentinel reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.