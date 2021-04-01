Family forced waitresses at bar to perform sex acts, feds say

A Houston mom, her children and her nephew are now facing life in prison on sex trafficking charges.

Video Transcript

- Breaking news. Four members of a Houston family charged with sex trafficking. A 54-year-old woman and her son-- that's who you see here-- along with her daughter and nephew are accused of using weapons, threats, and intimidation to force waitresses who worked at a bar on the Southwest side to exchange sex for money. The victims included at least one minor who was 17 years old allegedly brought to the US to specifically work at the bar that's called Puerto Alegre. The suspects are expected in court tomorrow. They're facing at least 10 years now in federal prison.