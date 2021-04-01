Family forced waitresses at bar to perform sex acts, feds say

A Houston mom, her children and her nephew are now facing life in prison on sex trafficking charges.

Video Transcript

- Breaking news. Four members of a Houston family charged with sex trafficking. A 54-year-old woman and her son-- that's who you see here-- along with her daughter and nephew are accused of using weapons, threats, and intimidation to force waitresses who worked at a bar on the Southwest side to exchange sex for money. The victims included at least one minor who was 17 years old allegedly brought to the US to specifically work at the bar that's called Puerto Alegre. The suspects are expected in court tomorrow. They're facing at least 10 years now in federal prison.

Recommended Stories

  • Texas man exchanged 7,700 texts in month with child he enticed for sex acts, feds say

    After a babysitter discovered texts he sent an 11-year-old, a Texas man is going to prison for life, officials say.

  • 2 killed in W Houston chase that ended in fiery crash

    Deputies say the driver of a red Camaro was traveling 100 mph without headlights before he crashed into an innocent man in a truck.

  • 13-year-old sexually assaulted in broad daylight at her complex: HPD

    "He was very bold to sexually assault her at 1 p.m. when people were walking by. Someone could have seen something," HPD detective said.

  • Soldier Says Drill Instructors Sexually Assaulted Her While Enrolled In Training Course

    The U.S. Army has suspended several drill instructors after they allegedly sexually assaulted a female soldier going through training at Fort Sill in Oklahoma. On Friday, the Intercept reported that the trainee alleged she was assaulted by a total of 22 service members. The military would not confirm how many soldiers are involved in the allegation but did say the incident is under investigation by agents with the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command.

  • Day 4 of the Derek Chauvin trial: Police supervisor tells court that officers 'could have ended' restraint of George Floyd

    Day 4 of the Derek Chauvin trial: Jurors have heard from 17 witnesses and have seen police and surveillance videos of George Floyd's arrest.

  • Good Friday and virus lockdown empty Manila’s streets

    Filipinos marked Good Friday, one of the most solemn holidays in Asia’s largest Roman Catholic nation, with deserted streets and churches following a strict lockdown to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. Major highways and roads were eerily quiet after religious gatherings were prohibited in metropolitan Manila and four outlying provinces. The Philippines has imposed some of the world’s longest police- and military-enforced coronavirus quarantines and lockdowns, which caused the economy last year to contract by 9.5%, the worst economic setback since the Philippines began issuing such economic data just after World War II.

  • Texas hires Texas Tech's Chris Beard as men's basketball coach

    Chris Beard coached Texas Tech to an Elite Eight and national championship game. Texas hasn't advanced to the Sweet 16 since 2008.

  • 'Real Housewives' star pleads not guilty to fraud charges

    A Utah woman with a star role in “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reality show pleaded not guilty Friday to charges accusing her of ripping off hundreds of people in a nationwide telemarketing scheme. A federal judge in New York City also imposed tighter bail conditions for Jennifer Shah during a virtual hearing after a prosecutor suggested she was still hiding illicit proceeds from the alleged fraud and is a flight risk. Shah will remain free under an order to post a $1 million bond secured by $250,000 in cash or property and co-signed by two other people.

  • Um, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Ended Up in Bed Together on KUWTK

    Find out what happened on tonight's Keeping Up With the Kardashians after exes Kourtney and Scott were set up on a romantic dinner date together.

  • Texans star Watson facing police probe over assault claims

    A criminal investigation into Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was launched by police in Texas on Friday as the NFL star battles allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior from more than 20 women.

  • Man on parole for killing his mom charged with hate crime assault in New York City attack on Asian American woman

    Brandon Elliot, a 38-year-old parolee convicted of killing his mom, faces hate crime charges in the "brutal attack" caught on surveillance video.

  • Lemon and Garlic Baked Chicken Thighs

    In the market for perfectly tender and juicy chicken thighs with golden crispy skin and loads of roasted lemon and garlic flavor, all totally achievable on a weeknight? Then this is your recipe.

  • One restaurant’s secret ingredient for crispy fried chicken

    Pandemic or not, fried chicken has always been one of my favorite takeout foods. I usually get a large order, eat so much I feel like I’ll never want it again, then immediately miss it once it’s all gone. Whether or not I get a crispy batch can be somewhat of a crapshoot, depending on how long it’s been sitting in the takeout container before I show up.

  • If Documentaries Are Your Jam, Don’t Miss Our Current Faves On Netflix

    When I turn on Netflix, I typically head straight for the documentary section.

  • Biden’s infrastructure plan: The right blueprint for America?

    Supporters say the $2 trillion proposal represents a massive investment in the economy of the future, but critics argue it's a recipe for tax hikes and wasteful spending.

  • Nike wins halt to sales of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'

    A federal judge on Thursday sided with Nike Inc in ordering a Brooklyn company to temporarily stop further sales of "Satan Shoes" it produced in collaboration with the rapper Lil Nas X. U.S. District Judge Eric Komitee in Brooklyn ruled three days after Nike sued MSCHF Product Studio Inc, claiming that the black-and-red, devil-themed sneakers, which carry the Nike "swoosh" logo, infringed its trademarks. The sneakers are customized versions of the Nike Air Max 97 sneakers that purport to contain one drop of human blood in the midsoles, and are printed with "Luke 10:18," a biblical passage referring to Satan's fall from heaven.

  • Couple accused of concealing girl's body charged with murder

    A murder charge has been filed against a couple jailed on charges of child abuse and concealing skeletal remains of their adopted 13-year-old daughter after she was found 14 months ago at their west Phoenix home. The murder charge was added Wednesday against Maribel Loera, 51, and Rafael Loera, 57, in the death of Ana Loera. Robert Precht, attorney for Maribel Loera, and Miranda Stark, a lawyer representing Rafael Loera, didn’t immediately return a call late Friday afternoon seeking comment on behalf of their clients.

  • Will Katie Taylor be next for Amanda Serrano?

    Amanda Serrano and her manager/trainer Jordan Maldonado joined Ak & Barak to discuss a potential mega fight against Katie Taylor.

  • Buying a Used Bike Can Save You Some Serious Dough. Here’s Where You Should Buy From

    Save money and get a great bike with these amazing pre-loved rides.

  • Todd McShay sees Justin Fields tumbling in latest mock draft

    Todd McShay has released his mock draft 4.0 and Fields has dropped outside of the top 10. McShay sees Fields landing at No. 11 to the New England Patriots via trade with the New York Giants. If McShay is right and Fields drops outside of the top 10, someone is going to get a steal