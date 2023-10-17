Family 'forever proud' of firefighter killed in Pewsey collision

The family of a firefighter who died in a crash while responding to a fire call say they are "forever proud" of him.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service watch manager Mark Hillier, 47, was killed on the A345 Salisbury Road at Pewsey, Wiltshire, on Thursday.

His widow Holly said he died responding to a fire call, along with three of their dogs who were in the vehicle.

"Mark lived and breathed for the fire service; it was a calling he embraced with his whole heart," she said.

"His bravery, sense of duty and unwavering dedication to serve his community in Pewsey and the communities in Salisbury and Surrey, alongside his brothers and sisters, he held so dear.

"The love he had for his fire service family was unquestionable. We were so proud of him."

She said her husband had spent the last six years, when not on duty, working tirelessly to build their "forever home", which the family was "so grateful" for.

Wiltshire Police said Mr Hillier's Suzuki Grand Vitara was travelling towards Pewsey on the A345, and collided with a BMW X3 travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the BMW was not injured.

Holly added that her husband also made time for their "four beautiful spaniels".

"That night, two of our dogs, Teddy and Coco also died with Mark, and Joey died a few hours later at the vets," she said.

"The intense pain and devastation of losing Mark and our dogs is unimaginable and indescribable. We are broken and will never be whole again.

"We will be forever proud of you, as we knew you were of us. Your bravery, selflessness and countless lives saved will be remembered always."

Wiltshire Police said its thoughts were with Mr Hillier's family and all those who worked with him at the fire service at this "extremely difficult time".

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has dashcam footage, is being asked to contact Wiltshire Police.

