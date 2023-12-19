Family forgives teen sentenced in fatal shooting of young mother outside corner store

Kyrim Curenton, 18, left, turned and apologized to the family of 30-year-old Lelia King, whom he fatally shot in July 2022, during his sentencing on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. Curenton pleaded no contest in November to involuntary manslaughter in King's death. Crysta Pierson, Curenton's attorney, right, said the shooting was an accident and occurred when a gun Curenton had in his pants pocket discharged as he ran from two men shooting at him.

Loved ones of a young mother killed by a stray bullet outside a corner store on Columbus' East Side last year said in court Tuesday that they forgive the now young man convicted in her death.

They also implored him to turn his life around.

"Baby, I forgive you," Bernice Bowman, mother of the victim, Lelia King, told now 18-year-old defendant Kyrim Curenton.

Curenton appeared Tuesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court for his sentencing for his no contest plea in November to involuntary manslaughter in the death of 30-year-old King. When King died on July 16, 2022, she left behind a 6-year-old daughter, Zakiya Curry.

"But not only did you take away my daughter, you took away my grandbaby's mom," Bowman said to Curenton. "She could never say, 'Mom can you get me dressed for the prom? or 'Can you get me ready for my wedding?'"

Judge Andy Miller sentenced Curenton to seven years to nine years in prison, saying Curenton did not intend to kill King, but he was nontheless reckless with a gun.

This shooting could have happened to anybody who stopped at a corner store in Columbus, Miller said.

"The problem is the reason this could have happened to anybody is because we have a lot of folks out there with guns without any real consideration of the risk that their very presence poses," Miller said.

Curenton was 16 when the shooting occurred and he wasn't supposed to have the handgun he had, both because of his age and because of his criminal history in juvenile court, which includes a conviction for robbery, the judge said.

Curenton's defense attorney, Crysta Pierson, said Curenton believed he had to carry a gun for protection in his neighborhood, but he didn't intend to hurt anybody that day when he went to a corner store he frequented in the 3200 block of East Broad Street.

Pierson said the shooting was an accident.

Two adult men Curenton didn't know harassed Curenton and his friend inside the store, Pierson said. Once back outside the store, Pierson said the men threatened Curenton with a gun. Curenton told the men he had a gun too, and told them to leave, Pierson said.

As they were driving away in a black Ford Fusion, Pierson said the men shot at Curenton.

"Kyrim runs, holding and grabbing his pants and his gun, falls and the gun discharges," Pierson said.

That bullet struck King in her hip while she was sitting in her car, Assistant Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Glenn Jones said in court.

During the sentencing hearing, Curenton turned to King's family in the courtroom and apologized. He said if he could go back and make better choices, he would.

Earlier in the hearing, Tiffany Williams, King's sister who has custody of Zakiya now, read a statement written by King's 6-year-old daughter in court.

"Why would you even do that? You hurt my mom. You should not hurt people. I miss my mom. She was the best. She took care of me," Williams said.

Speaking on behalf of herself, Williams said she fears when Curenton gets out of prison, the cycle will repeat.

"I hope you've learned a very valuable lesson not to ever touch a gun again," Melissa Duross, a close friend of the victim, Lelia King, said to 18-year-old defendant Kyrim Curenton.

