Family of Fort Collins man fatally shot on trail offers reward for information

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in its investigation of the suspicious death of Paul Gallenstein, 64, of Fort Collins.

The family of the Fort Collins man who fatally shot and found along a trail near Horsetooth Reservoir in September is offering up to a $50,000 reward for information leading to solving the case.

Paul Gallenstein, 64, was found dead on the Foothills Trail just north of the Skyline picnic area on the east side of the reservoir the morning of Sept. 10. Investigators believe the shooting occurred between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office specified the location of where the body was discovered to the Coloradoan for the first time on Monday.

The agency is investigating the death as a potential homicide. No weapon was found at the scene.

In a Monday news release from the sheriff's office, the Gallenstein family and investigators asked for the public's help in solving the case.

"We know there is someone out there that knows what happened to Paul on Reservoir Ridge, and we beg that they come forward with information that will solve this case,'' the family's message read.

The family asked for privacy "as we struggle to deal with Paul’s passing. This has had a devastating effect on our family as we grieve the loss of our husband, brother, and uncle.''

Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen said in the Monday release that investigators have been actively collecting evidence, conducting interviews, processing a wide area surrounding the trail where Gallenstein was found and working with the victim’s family to gain a clear picture of his life.

"Our job is to follow the evidence in order to find the truth and help families seek justice,'' Feyen said in the release. "We cannot afford to speculate or assume, especially in a case like this.''

Friends and others who knew Gallenstein posted on his online obituary of his kindness, patience, generosity and humor and his love of fly fishing, golfing and dining out.

Feyen echoed those sentiments on a YouTube message accompanying Monday's news release, saying Gallenstein is remembered as a "man of great faith, and kindness, who poured positivity into the lives of others and someone with a great sense of humor who never took himself too seriously.''

Gallenstein was a graduate of Fort Collins High School and Colorado State University.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who has information about this incident, or who was near the Foothills Trail at Reservoir Ridge between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sept. 10. People may provide info via the Larimer County Sheriff's Office tipline at 970-498-7331 or visit https://www.larimer.gov/sheriff/gallenstein.

