Family of late Fort Gregg-Adams commander 'relieved' by exoneration of indecent conduct

A former commanding general of Fort Gregg-Adams has been cleared of misconduct four years after he was accused of groping the wife of a junior officer a quarter-century earlier.

USA TODAY reported Saturday that Gen. Leon E. Salomon, who had been reprimanded for indecent assault for the incident, was exonerated Feb. 10 by a three-member Army group empaneled to correct military records. According to the report, “there was insufficient probable cause that supported the allegations” brought against Salomon by Camilla Vance Shadley.

Gen. Leon E. Salomon was comanding general of then-Fort Lee from 1989 to 1991.

Shadley claimed she was groped by Salomon during a reception at his Fort Belvoir home in 1994. She also claimed that Salomon also made lewd comments to her twin sister.

Shadley, the daughter of former U.S. Secretary of State Cyrus Vance, waited 25 years to bring the accusations against Salomon. By that time, the statute of limitations for criminal charges had expired, but the Army still launched a civil investigation that resulted in a reprimand.

Salomon, who died last year at 87, was commanding general of the Combined Arms Support Command [CASCOM] from 1989-91 when the post was still known as Fort Lee and he was a lieutenant general. He left in 1991 to become deputy director of logistics at the Pentagon and was awarded his fourth star three years later.

He retired in 1996 and at the time of his death was living in Florida.

In a statement to USA TODAY, Salomon's family said they were "relieved the Army has conducted a thorough review of the evidence and found the accusation to be, as we always knew, without merit or basis in fact." Shadley could not be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Former post commander cleared of indecent conduct