Family of four found dead at Fort Stewart U.S. Army base in Georgia

A family of four was found dead on Wednesday in their home at Georgia's Fort Stewart in one of the U.S. Army base's housing units, officials said Thursday.

"The deceased are one female Soldier, her male spouse, and their two children," Fort Stewart announced on X. "Their identities will not be released at this time due to next of kin notification and privacy."

Fort Stewart Military Police arrived at the family's home on Wednesday at around 2 p.m. to contact the soldier after her unit made requests for a welfare check. They found the family unresponsive, and pronounced them dead at around 5:30 p.m.

Law enforcement said the incident was isolated, and there is no remaining threat to the base, located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah.

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident, and said it cannot provide additional information at this time.

In 2019, three soldiers were killed at Fort Stewart when their tank overturned during an overnight training exercise. Last year, a soldier was killed in a helicopter incident at the post's airfield.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com