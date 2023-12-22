Family friend arrested after twin toddlers are found abused, boy dies, Utah cops say

A 36-year-old was arrested after a 2-year-old was found in cardiac arrest, Utah police said.

Officers with Roy City police responded to a home and found a 2-year-old boy unresponsive, according to a Dec. 21 Facebook post by police.

Johnathan Dunn, a friend of the family who was babysitting the child at the time, was at the home and the toddler was transported to a local hospital, police said.

The child later died at the hospital after suffering injuries that showed signs of physical abuse, officers said.

The boy’s twin sister was also injured and taken to a local hospital where medical staff found signs of sexual abuse, police said.

“She was also transported to the hospital, and thank goodness due to the officers ability to see what was going on, their quick response along with medical apparently saved her life,” Stuart Hackworth a spokesperson for Roy police told KUTV.

As of a Dec. 22 update by police, the 2-year-old girl was in critical but stable condition, officials said.

After Roy City Police Detectives conducted interviews, Dunn was arrested and booked into Weber County Jail on charges of sexual abuse of a child, aggravated child abuse and aggravated murder, police said.

McClatchy News reached out to the Roy City Police Department on Dec. 22 for more information and is awaiting a response.

Roy is about 30 miles north of Salt Lake City.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

