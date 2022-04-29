Family friend who raped young girl expects to die in prison

Apr. 29—LIMA — The attorney for a Lima man sentenced to a minimum of 14 1/2 years in prison for rape and other sex-related crimes against a young girl said his client fully expects to die in prison.

Johnny Thomason will be more than 90 years of age when the sentence handed down Friday by Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser runs its course.

The victim in the case, who was in her early teens when she was first subjected to sexual abuse at the hands of Thomason, said in a letter read aloud in court Friday that she hopes her attacker will "burn in hell."

Thomason was sentenced on a first-degree felony count of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition and felony counts of importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles as part of a negotiated settlement with prosecutors. In return for his pleas prosecutors dismissed two counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of the illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance.

Thomason was ordered to serve a minimum of 10 years behind bars for the rape charge, 15 months on each of the gross sexual imposition counts and 12 months on each of the two remaining charges. Kohlrieser ordered the sentences to be served consecutively.

He was labeled a Tier III sex offender and as such will be required upon his release from prison to register with the authorities every 90 days for the remainder of his life.

The offenses involved the repeated sexual abuse of a female who was less than 13 when the incidents began. The indictment against Thomason said the acts took place between June 2016 and December 2020.

In her letter, read by an advocate from the Crime Victim Services agency, the victim talked of how Thomason, a family friend, robbed her of her innocence.

"I'm messed up because of you ... I feel uncomfortable in my own skin because of you," the girl wrote. "You used me for my body. You are one evil man."

The victim said that Friday's sentencing of Thomason would allow her to regain control of her life.

Defense attorney Steve Chamberlain said the young girl "is truly a victim; this was not her fault. There is nothing we can say to mitigate conduct like this and we know that."

Thomason chose not to make a statement.

Kohlrieser spoke directly to the victim, who was present in court on Friday, when she said, "You can decide if this is going to break you or if you can rise up. I hope it's the latter."

