Family-friendly Christmas celebration

Nov. 27—Betenbough Homes invites the community to their annual, free Christmas event to be held on December 8.

Cozy Christmas, a Betenbough Homes Christmas Celebration, will take place from 5:30 — 8 p.m. Friday, December 8, at the Odessa New Home Center, located at 1201 87th Street in Odessa, and at the Midland New Home Center, located at 6718 N TX-349.

At each location, children will be able to visit with Santa and will also receive a complimentary digital photo. Families can enjoy a popcorn bar complete with festive toppings. Children will also receive a take-home goody bag with Christmas crafts, stickers, cookies, and more, a news release said.

The Odessa event benefits West Texas Gifts of Hope. The Midland event benefits Family Promise of Midland. Each organization will receive a one dollar donation from Betenbough Homes for every photo taken with Santa.

"We are so excited to welcome the Permian community to both our Odessa and Midland New Home Centers again this year," said Charlie Cooke, Permian area director, in the release. "Bring your family out for free photos with Santa and fun Christmas activities."

Event guests in Odessa will receive a complimentary cup of coffee or hot cocoa from Chiaro Coffee Co., Odessa's local coffee trolley. Guests in Midland will also receive a complimentary cup of coffee or hot cocoa from Cpl. Ray's Coffee.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit christmas.betenbough.com.