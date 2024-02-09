Here are some family friendly and romantic night out ideas to celebrate Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and it is not too late to plan the perfect date.

Here is a list of the family-friendly and date night ideas to celebrate Valentine's Day with the ones you love the most.

More: Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Let us know how you like to celebrate!

More: How did this African American trolley tour come about in South Jersey?

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the family

S’mores to Love

For some parents, Valentine's Day may not mean a romantic evening on the town with chocolate and wine, but here are still some ways to get the little ones involved.

Merchantville will be hosting a S'mores to Love event on Friday, Feb. 9. The event will be held in downtown Merchantville with music, shops, treats, a free s'mores and even a showing of Disney's “Lady and the Tramp.” The no-cost event starts at 6 p.m.

Go: Chestnut Avenue & Centre Street Gazebo, Merchantville

Cookie decorating

What the Scoop in Sewell will host a cookie decorating class for kids. During the event, starting at noon on Feb. 10, kids will be able to decorate sugar cookies in any fashion as they will be able to unleash their creativity.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online on Eventbrrite: Valentine's Day Cookie Decorating Class - Kids Tickets, Sat, Feb 10, 2024 at 12:00 PM | Eventbrite

Go: 253 Hurffville - Cross Keys Road Washington Township

Smooches and S’mores

On Feb. 10 and 11, Dancing Horse Farm in Pemberton will host a Smooches and S'mores event for children of all ages. Families will be able to roast s'mores by a fire pit, shop the gift shop and even feed alpacas. The event, $10 for adults and $5 for kids, runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Go: 221 Fort Dix Road, Pemberton

Jump off

On Valentine's Day, Jump Kids Health will host a Join the Valentine's Day Jump off for kids ages 5-13. The event will be in Mount Holly on Mill Saw Road at the Jump Kids Studio. There will be music, food, jumping and double dutch. The event will take place between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. A $10 donation is required.

Go: 25 Church Street Suite C, Mount Holly

Date ideas and events for a romantic night out

If you’re looking for more romantic plans or couples options, there are events starting this weekend and some going into next weekend.

Valentine's Dinner Dance

Tomasello Winery is hosting a Valentine's Dinner Dance in Hammonton. Whether celebrating with your special loved one or having a couple's night out, the four-course meal will have you wanting to dance afterwords in their ballroom. The event will start at 7 and go until 11 p.m. The cost per person is $62.95 plus gratuity and tax.

Go: 225 North White Horse Pike Hammonton

Comedy show

Robert's Bar and Grill will be hosting a comedy show on Valentine's Day. Jerrold Benford and Zach Pickett are headlining the show, starting at 8 p.m.. The cost is $25 a ticket.

Go: 281 Cross Keys Road, Berlin

Scavenger hunt

DNB East City Events hosts a Love Scavenger Hunt based in Bordentown. Through an app that you will download, your partner and yourself will have to complete different tasks in order to complete the scavenger hunt. While participating in the Scavenger Hunt is free, DNB East City Events just asks for a small donation but otherwise is free.

Go: Bordentown, New Jersey

Painting with a twist

Painting with a Twist will be hosting many different events through and past Valentine's Day. Whether you want to paint a portrait of your pet or something that symbolizes your love, Painting with a Twist will be the artistic alternative to just a dinner. Prices may vary depending on the class.

Go: 127 Ark Rd Ste 18, Mt Laurel

More: Burlington County teen selected for exclusive Disney Dreamers Academy

Nick Butler is an impact reporter for the Courier Post, the Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times covering community news in South Jersey. Have any tips or stories? Reach out to NButler@Gannett.com. Subscribe to stay in the loop.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Different ideas to celebrate Valentine's Day in South Jersey