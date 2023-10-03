Family-friendly tax cuts could win the next election

The polls are narrowing because Conservatives are remembering what we stand for, and who put us into power with such a big majority in 2019. Our Party stands for the no–nonsense values of the British people. We owe our seats to voters who want their government to take back control from the bureaucrats, the lawyers and the activists who are choking our economy, trashing our culture and stifling our freedom.

The New Conservatives group of MPs, all elected since the Brexit referendum, represent the great realignment in our politics which has happened since 2016. We believe our Party needs to govern for ordinary working families in cities and market towns across the UK, not just the greater South East.

And in fact, the evidence suggests that voters in the South East want the same thing as our new voters in the Red Wall: a more balanced economy, with greater support for families, small businesses and local communities; public services that work, without political posturing and the divisive ideologies of race and gender; and a resolute commitment to border security and lower migration overall.

This week in Manchester the New Conservatives published five policy “asks” for the next Manifesto. We want to cut immigration; get gender ideology and inappropriate sex education out of schools; shift spending from low-value university degrees to high-value vocational courses and apprenticeships; replace the Blair-Brown equalities and human rights framework with a new system of British rights and liberties; and cut taxes for families and small businesses.

This last policy is perhaps the most significant for voters. Our tax burden is the highest it has been since the Second World War. Of course, unforeseen circumstances such as Covid-19 and the energy crisis have contributed to this. But there is now an imperative to bring down taxation in order to help families with the cost of living and, crucially, to stimulate the growth our economy needs.

We must start with families – that essential institution on which each of our lives, and our whole society, is founded. Perhaps the worst thing about our tax system is the way it penalises single-income households – families that choose to have one adult stay home with children or to look after older relatives or other dependent adults.

This is because the tax system only recognises individuals, not – as almost all other developed countries do – the relationships of obligation and support that make up a family. Instead of individual taxation we need household taxation, or at least transferable allowances between adult family members.

A more immediate injustice is the High Income Child Benefit Charge (HICBC) by which parents earning over £50,000 lose their child benefit. This leads to some single-earner families facing effective tax rates far higher than those families where both parents work. Meanwhile, threshold freezes since the introduction of the HICBC are dragging more families into this punitive category.

The New Conservatives advocate for scrapping the HICBC. We believe in families having the freedom to live their lives, and spend their money, as they wish.

We are also calling for the Government to raise the VAT registration threshold from £85,000 to £250,000 and scrap the IR35 reforms. These policies will help small businesses and the self-employed, and will provide supply-side reforms to help grow the economy.

Businesses need to be allowed to grow before they are struck with the financial and administrative burdens of the VAT registration threshold, and the self-employed need to be rewarded for the risks they take. We need to back local production and start-ups, recognising the benefits that small businesses bring not only to the national economy but to local economies and communities too.

We were elected on a mandate for change – to get the UK out of the EU, of course, but also to modernise the British state, rectify the profound imbalances in our economy, and restore sanity to our culture. So far only the first part of that mission has been achieved.

The public want us to deliver the rest. The coalition of voters that backed us in 2019 – rural and urban, working class and middle class, North and South – is still there, still available to a Conservative Party that honours their values and interests.

They recognise that political, economic and cultural renewal are the job of more than one Parliament. They will vote for us again if they see we have started the job and need time to finish it. So let’s get going.

Danny Kruger is MP for Devizes and co-chair of the New Conservatives

