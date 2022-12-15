Family, friends of Atatiana Jefferson anxiously awaiting verdict in murder trial of Aaron Dean

Dozens of family and friends of Atatiana Jefferson sat waiting Thursday just outside the Tarrant County courtroom where a jury is deliberating in the murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean.

The jury began deliberating about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday on a verdict to decide whether Dean is guilty of a crime after he shot Jefferson through a window at her home on Oct. 12, 2019. Jurors left for the night just before 7 p.m. Wednesday and were sequestered. They resumed deliberations about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Many have been in the courthouse since arguments in the trial began Dec. 5. Lesa Pamplin, an attorney and friend of Jefferson’s family, walked around with a box of doughnuts, handing a sugared pastry to anyone who would take one.

“It’s gonna be a long day,” Pamplin said.

She’s been here from the beginning. Waiting. Patiently. “For a guilty verdict, “ she said.

Asked what’s it been like, Pamplin looked up, took a breath, and said, “It’s been very tense. It has been difficult to have to sit through this.

“And you know, in the famous words of Malcolm X: ‘The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the Black woman and the most neglected person in America is the Black woman.’

“And it shows in this particular case that she wasn’t protected. She was neglected, and the actions of two officers — one overzealous officer costing her life.”

It has taken more than three years for the trial to get underway, between limitations from COVID-19 to a change in judges. Activist and community journalist Liz Badgley has been following the case.

When the shooting happened in 2019, Badgley said her reaction was: “Oh, not again.” So, she took up the fight.

“When you see these things, you have to take a stand. So that’s why we’re here,” the 32-year-old said.

“There’s a huge problem with police brutality,” Badgley said. “I was in college at Tarrant County College when this happened, and it was right around the time of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. It was so infuriating.”

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.