Family, friends boost reward for information on killer of Fort Myers football coach

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers hopes offering an increased reward brings information related to the shooting death of a Fort Myers football coach.

Craig Truttling

Information that leads to arrest could bring the tipsters $17,500 in the arrest of Craig Truttling's killer.

Truttling's family and church friends are offering an additional $12,000 in addition to the $3,000 offered by Crime Stoppers and the $2,500 from the City of Fort Myers.

Public's help: SWFL Crime Stoppers seeks public help in solving recent deaths, cash rewards raised

Body found: Fort Myers police investigating after body found inside pickup on Highlands Circle

Craig was shot and killed July 29 inside a pickup near Highland Avenue and Canal Street. His death was the second city slaying that week.

He coached an under-14-foot team, the Fort Myers Firecats.

Deputies were on scene at the 3600 block of Highlands Circle in response to a body found inside a pickup. They were dispatched somewhere between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Friday, an officer on scene confirmed.

"We are confident that there are people in our community who know far more than they've shared so far," said Trish Routte, Crime Stoppers coordinator. "Hopefully the incentive of the additional reward money will motivate people to be more forthcoming with information. Violence in our community will not be tolerated and we hope the community feels the same way."

Crime Stoppers asks that anyone with information about Truttling's murder call the agency at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). They also are looking for information on a second recent Fort Myers case: Daniel Henry Hand, 61, who was walking near Highland Avenue and Thomas Street when he was struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene.

Tipsters also can go online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips app. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Craig Truttling: Reward increased for info on killer of Florida coach