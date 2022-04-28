Family, friends of Euwins confused over no-charge in shooting; say he wasn't an aggressor

Apr. 28—The person Shed Euwins' loved ones knew him as — and specifically, the demeanor and mental health they remember — has raised questions about the Cleveland County District Attorney's decision to not charge the man who shot and killed him.

Euwins, 36, was shot and killed April 9 at the intersection of Elm and Lindsey streets in Norman after he reportedly confronted a driver and swung at him, according to District Attorney Greg Mashburn. Mashburn said Wednesday the driver asked Euwins to back away and put his gun on his lap before Euwins swung at him and the driver shot him.

Norman police announced Friday that Mashburn would not charge the driver with a crime based on Oklahoma's Stand Your Ground law, which allows a driver to shoot someone trying to enter their car. Mashburn and Norman police Maj. Brent Barbour said investigators have corroborated the series of events leading to Euwins' death through statements from multiple eyewitnesses.

Mashburn cited an October 2021 incident in which Euwins threatened a driver under similar circumstances, reasoning that Euwins had a mental health episode when he was shot. He also said the family had made reports that there were "still maybe some lingering issues" related to his mental health.

But those who knew Euwins said the events described by Mashburn and Norman police who investigated the shooting don't line up with his medical history or his personality.

"Shed has never been diagnosed by medical professionals," said Nicole Zegrati, Euwins' ex-wife.

Zegrati said Euwins would have never done what police or Mashburn said he did "unless provoked." Mashburn said Euwins yelled at cars and threw his hat into the street before he approached the driver.

In a Friday news release, NPD said Euwins "aggressively approached the driver" before the confrontation.

Mark Dixon, a nearby driver who tried to aid Euwins after he was shot, said Euwins was walking calmly across the street before he disappeared from his view. Dixon said he heard gunshots about two seconds later.

"There was no aggravated pace to it," Dixon said. "He was just walking across the street."

If Mashburn and NPD are correct about the following confrontation, Dixon said he's OK with Mashburn's decision to not charge — especially since Mashburn said the driver had his 10-year-old son in the car.

"If you're alone in your vehicle, maybe you can do something else, but with your son in your car, no. You protect your family at all costs," Dixon said.

But Zegrati and others who knew Euwins say they could never see him doing what Mashburn described.

Sedrick Williams, who grew up with Euwins, said Euwins never wanted "any trouble with no teachers, no principles, no other students" while they were in school. He also said he knew Euwins to be "a nice guy" as they stayed in touch as adults.

"If you talked to anybody who knew him for more than, let's say, three hours, they're going to be like, 'What's going on here?' I'm just telling you, anybody who knows him, they're all going to say the same thing. You're not going to run into anybody who said, 'Oh yeah, Shed, he beat me up one time,' or 'He tried to bully me,' or 'He got loud at a bar one time.' You're not going to find that," Williams said.

"He was the person that the church put in to greet the kids coming in from Sunday School every morning because the kids just loved him," Zegrati said. "He was the type of person that, his energy, you just gravitated toward him."

Mashburn agreed to meet with Euwins' immediate family next Tuesday after demonstrators, including Zegrati, marched into his lobby Wednesday.

"We just want to know the play-by of events and to see what they looked at, how they concluded the investigation, so that we can have some sort of closure and move on from here," Zegrati said.

Zegrati also said the family would like to know the name of the shooter.

While Mashburn stood by his decision Wednesday, he said he felt sorry for Euwins' family.