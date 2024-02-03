Family, friends gather for fundraiser, memorial for 23-year-old found dead on Cordon Road

Jesus Ramos-Torres' family held a lowrider and truck meetup fundraiser and memorial in Salem to help cover funeral costs.

Family, friends and former co-workers of Jesus Ramos-Torres gathered this week for a lowrider and truck meetup fundraiser and memorial to help pay for funeral costs.

Ramos-Torres, 23, of Salem was found shot to death about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 25 in his silver 2017 Lexus IS 350 F Sport on Cordon Road SE between Caplinger and Macleay roads.

Friends and family of Jesus Ramos-Torres grieve together.

Family members told the Statesman Journal Ramos-Torres attended West Salem High School, where he developed his passions for cars and cooking. He also was the father of a 3-year-old girl.

"He would help my dad buy and sell sports cars," his sister Leticia Ramos said. "He saved for a few years for the car he was driving that night."

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Salem Police Tips Line at 503-588-8477 and refer to Case No. SMP24-6769.

