Family, friends gather to remember 23-year-old mother shot, killed in Springfield

Monday night a family came together to honor a 23 year woman who was shot and killed in Springfield the day before.

Crews were called to the 1200 block of Linden Avenue Sunday afternoon after receiving a call that a woman had been shot here.

Tymesha Reed, 23, of Springfield, was found and pronounced dead on scene, police said in a release.

Police arrested Christopher Carrington, 34, of Springfield. Carrington was Reed’s boyfriend, according to a release.

Police said he initially ran from the scene with two of five children that were in the house, but later turned himself in.

Reed’s father cannot believe his daughter is gone. She didn’t deserve this he said.

“Ty Ty, I’m going to always love you,” Jeremey January, Reed’s father said.

Ty Ty was what those close to Reed called her.

“She was a hard worker. She was smart. She loved to draw. She loved music, she loved her kids, if anything, she was a mother before anything,” Victoria Channels, a member of Reed’s family said.

Four young children no longer have their mother.

Now her large extended family will raise them.

“We’re going to work with him and make sure they get the same love,” January said.

Family also said Reed was a role model to her younger siblings.

“She was an amazing big sister,” Miracle Cameron, Reed’s little sister said.

Reed’s younger sister Niyel Cameron said she could go to her big sister for anything.

“She was a good woman. She loved her kids, family, she would do anything for anybody,” Niyel said.

Around 100 people showed up in front of Reed’s house to remember and honor her.

Carrington remains in Clark County Jail on murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence charges.







