Family, friends gather in remembrance of Gaven J. Carlisle

During the remembrance of the life of Gaven Carlisle on Saturday in New Philadelphia, his mother Jessica Fuller looks over the location where her son was killed. It has been a year since his death.

Gaven Carlisle's 6-year-old Calleigh and her aunt, Jamie Scherer, play on a rock wall during the remembrance of her father's life on Saturday in New Philadelphia. Carlisle was fatally shot outside his nearby home a year ago.

NEW PHILADELPHIA — Friends and family of the late Gaven J. Carlisle gathered Saturday, on the first anniversary of his death, to remember his life.

The remembrance was held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the same location where he was killed, behind a home in the 1100 block of Sherman Avenue NW.

Carlisle was fatally shot during a marijuana deal with a Canton man who planned to rob him.

A woman at the remembrance celebration for the life of Gaven Carlisle is seen with a purple bandana tied around her leg – Gaven's favorite color, in addition to tie-die, Saturday, Mar. 5 in New Philadelphia.

More: Friends and family remember Gaven J. Carlisle at candlelight vigil Wednesday evening

More: Sajjaad J. Butler sentenced to 30 years to life for killing Gaven J. Carlisle

More: Te'Quan Franklin sentenced in death of Gaven Carlisle

Gunman Sajjaad J. Butler, 20, formerly of Canton, is serving a life sentence for aggravated murder. He will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.

Accomplice Te'Quan A. Franklin, 22, also from Canton, is serving a life sentence for aggravated murder. He will be eligible for parole after serving 23 years.

Jessica Fuller, the mother of Gaven Carlisle, looks over photographic gifts from family during the remembrance of her son's life on Saturday in New Philadelphia. Family also pictured from left are: Troy Hamilton, Jessica's life partner; Terry Hamilton, brother-in-law; and Michele Hinley, girlfriend of Terry.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: New Philadelphia murder victim remembered on anniversary of his death