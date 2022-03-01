Family, friends say goodbye to Chesapeake teen fatally shot at community center. Police still deciding if charges should be filed.

Hundreds of family members and friends came out to say goodbye to 17-year-old DeAndre “Dre” Everette at a funeral service held Tuesday for the teen, who was fatally shot outside a community center in Chesapeake last month.

Many of the mourners attending the service at Metropolitan Funeral Services in Norfolk wore sweatshirts and T-shirts with photos of Everette and phrases like, “Long live Dre” printed on them. Everette’s great uncle, Rev. Edward Everette, was among the pastors leading the service.

The Deep Creek High School student was shot Feb. 19 in the parking lot of Camelot Community Center, off Deep Creek Boulevard. He died later at a hospital.

According to his obituary, the teen attended Flames of Fire Church, where he’d been a praise dancer for many years, and participated in track and basketball. He was known for his sense of humor, boundless energy and smile.

Police have released few details about the daytime shooting, which happened about 1 p.m. on a Saturday near the center’s athletic field. They’ve said the shooter was an adult male, but have declined to provide his name, age or whether he knew Everette.

Leo Kosinski, a Chesapeake Police Department spokesman, said investigators are looking into whether the shooting was justified, but wouldn’t say anything more about it, or whether Everette had a weapon.

Very few homicides are determined to be justified, said John Roman, a senior fellow at NORC at the University of Chicago who has studied justified homicides and Stand Your Ground laws for the past decade.

“They’re extremely unusual,” Roman said. “Only 1 to 2% of homicides are found to be justified.”

Of the 21,570 homicides reported by law enforcement agencies across the country in 2020, only 405 committed by civilians were deemed justified, according to FBI data.

It’s also very unusual for the person causing the death to be older than the victim, or to not know them, Roman said. Just 15% of all homicides involve strangers or acquaintances, he said.

Story continues

While all states have laws that recognize people have the right to defend themselves, the details vary from state to state, Roman said. Some, for instance, have “stand your ground” laws, under which people have no duty to retreat before using deadly force when they “reasonably believe it to be necessary” to defend themselves. Virginia doesn’t have a “stand your ground” statute in place, though the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence notes the state’s courts “have held that there is no duty to retreat before using force in public.”

At a vigil held last week at the community center where Everette was shot, his great uncle was the first to speak. He asked the mourners — many who came with bouquets of white balloons and prayer candles — to focus their thoughts on their departed friend, and not on what happened the day he was killed.

“He was a great young man,” Edward Everette said afterward. “Good natured, happy-go-lucky. Just a kind-hearted fellow. There is nothing negative I can say about him.”

Everette said he doesn’t know what led up to the shooting — and that he’s not sure he wants to know. Like many others, the longtime pastor said he’s concerned about the proliferation of guns, and how often they’re used to end young lives.

“There are so many problems with kids on the streets and all the guns that are out there,” he said. “We’re falling into reckless hands.”

Jane Harper, 757-222-5097, jane.harper@pilotonline.com