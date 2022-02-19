Family, friends of Hemingway man killed by former police officer march to honor him

Community members, family and friends of a Black man who was fatally shot by a former Hemingway police officer after a car chase in Georgetown County marched Saturday to honor his memory and call for justice.

Dozens of people gathered for the “Stop Killing Us” rally in front of the Boys and Girls Club in Hemingway, where Robert Langley was from. Langley, 46, was killed Feb. 8 after running a stop sign.

The march came after a day after Langley’s funeral service at Hopewell AME Church in Hemingway on Friday.

Many people wore blue shirts that had “#StopKillingUs” printed on the front, and others wore white or blue shirts that had pictures of Langley with “Justice for Robert Langley Jr.” and “Missing you always.”

Although marchers wore different clothes to show their support for the Langley family, all who attended were in agreement about one thing: Robert Langley should still be alive.

Doward Harvin, an attorney and executive committee member of the Williamsburg County NAACP, said holding law enforcement accountable for Langley’s death is not enough.

“That’s not the [only] justice that we want,” he said. “...The justice we want prevents men like Robert Langley from being killed and taken from their family — that’s the type of justice we’re asking for. The type of justice that sees these things about to happen and takes officers off the street that can harm individuals.”

Langley family members remembered him for his big smile and his generous heart. Marshall Weaver, who knew Robert Langley since they were both in fifth grade at Pleasant Hill Middle School, grinned as he thought about his friend.

“He had the kind of smile that if he smiled, it made you smile, too,” he said. “He liked a good joke. He liked to joke around.”

Weaver called him a hardworking and honest man. Even though they knew each other since they were little, Weaver said it wasn’t until they were adults that they became close friends. He recalled the day it happened: He had been on the side of the road due to car trouble car trouble and was stranded until Langley stopped to help him and make sure he got home safe.

Story continues

“...Even though I was an attorney and he was a manual worker, we just had a bond through being good men.”

Cassandra Dollard, a former sergeant with the Hemingway Police Department in Williamsburg County, was arrested and booked into the Georgetown County jail on Feb. 9 in connection with Langley’s death. The 52-year-old is facing a voluntary manslaughter charge.

Dollard, who is Black, was fired from the department Feb. 10. That same day, she was released on bond after a Georgetown County judge set bail at $150,000. It includes a no-contact order at the request of the Langley family attorney.

Dollard was pursuing Langley in a chase that crossed county lines, ultimately ending in a wreck at Choppee and Schoolhouse roads. The police pursuit started when Langley ran a stop sign about 1:24 a.m. on Sunday, according to Dollard’s arrest warrants.

Langley’s family, along with civil rights attorneys Bakari Sellars and state Sen. Gerald Malloy, who are representing the family, held a press conference Feb. 9, calling for Dollard to be held responsible in Langley’s death.

“We do know he was taken from us in a cruel fashion — in an unjust fashion,” Sellars said. “We know that he was unarmed.”

Langley’s family and their attorneys viewed the dash camera footage, which has not been released to the public, the day of the news conference. They also met with 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating the incident.

“From what we’ve seen today on that video we can tell you that we believe, and this family believes, a crime was committed,” Sellars said.

Prior to chants of “Black Lives Matter” and “No justice, no peace” on Saturday, Langley’s sister Nicola Langley called his death unfair.

“I keep waiting to see that car pull up,” she said of her brother’s absence.

Nicola Langley spoke of her brother’s children, his grandchild and all the memories they won’t get to share with him, including upcoming graduations, weddings and child births, saying “he isn’t [going to be] there to witness of it.”

“...If we don’t do something different, he won’t be the only one who’s missing out,” she said.