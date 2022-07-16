Family, friends hold vigil for father of 5 fatally shot on SR-408

Family and friends gathered to remember a father of five who was shot and killed Thursday while driving on State Road 408.

The man, Tremaine Hepburn, was shot before careening down the exit ramp at Mills Avenue and hitting a tree.

Family and friends set up candles and balloons in front of the tree.

Police haven’t said who shot Hepburn yet, only that he was driving on the 408 when it happened.

A friend of Hepburn’s said a car that was stolen from Hepburn may have played some role in what happened.

Detectives are still investigating.

