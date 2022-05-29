Family and friends hold vigil for men shot by Osceola County deputies outside Target store

Family and friends held a vigil Friday night for the four teens who were shot by Osceola County deputies outside a Target store.

The group lit candles in the shape of a heart, and prayed for the young men, who were accused of stealing pizza and Pokemon cards from the Target.

Deputies later confronted and shot at them outside the store.

Jayden Baez died, and Joseph Lowe lost part of a finger.

“We will not continue to be shot down in the street like animals, despite what has been done, whatever crime,” someone at the vigil said. “We all deserve the right to our day in court, we all deserve the right to come home to our families.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is still investigating whether the shooting was justified.

