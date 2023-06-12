Family, friends hold vigil, seek justice for Cambria City shooting victim

Jun. 12—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Family and friends of a man who was fatally shot on Saturday outside the Liquid Currency bar in Johnstown's Cambria City section held a candlelight vigil on Sunday night outside the bar.

The gathering was part grieving period and part protest.

Liquid Currency opened in 2021. There have been two incidents in the bar's vicinity in the past year, including Saturday's shooting that killed Caleb Beppler, 21, of Johnstown.

Last March, a Pittsburgh man was charged in connection with a shooting near the bar that sent a 21-year-old man to the hospital.

A petition circulated on Sunday among the crowd present for the vigil to force the closure of Liquid Currency, 313 Second Ave. The bar was closed on Sunday night during the vigil.

"We need a community that is tired of the same tragic events happening in this city to come together and show this will no longer be tolerated," said Beppler's aunt, Heather Mack, of Moxham.

Beppler and his cousin were shot after 3 a.m. Saturday as they left Liquid Currency, police have said. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted at the scene of the shooting, which was called in at 3:38 a.m. Saturday, a Cambria County 911 report shows.

Beppler's cousin, Desmond Louder, of Johnstown, has recovered and been released from Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Louder was present at the vigil on crutches.

'Senseless killing'

The sound of shots came as a surprise from behind Louder and Beppler after they exited the bar on Saturday, Louder said, still at a loss for words.

"I don't know what to say — I really don't," he said.

The Johnstown Police Department is the lead investigative agency working to identify, locate and arrest the suspect.

Beppler's mother, Jennifer Wills, said she wants justice for her son.

"We want the community to come together and stop the senseless killing," she said. "If anyone has information about my son's murder, please call Johnstown police."

Mack said her nephew was a Greater Johnstown High School graduate whose goal was to join the U.S. Air Force.

"He had a pure heart," she said. "He was working to better himself. And his family was always No. 1."

Beppler's girlfriend, Selena Altemus, 20, was also at the vigil.

"He was amazing," she said. "He was a good person — my person."

Mack, a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Moxham, also invited that church's pastor, the Rev. Matthew Baum, who provided candles for the vigil and supported those in attendance.

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said an autopsy was completed on Saturday afternoon, confirming that Beppler died of a gunshot wound. Lees said he has ruled the manner of death homicide.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said Beppler was fatally wounded and died in the street.

Neugebauer said on Saturday that as investigators search for the murder suspect, evidence reviewed at that point indicated there is no danger to the public.

Neugebauer said if any members of the public have information that could lead to identifying the shooter, he urges them to contact the Johnstown Police Department.