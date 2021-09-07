Family, friends honor Gregg Leakes at celebration of life event in Georgia

Former “Real Housewives” stars Lisa Wu, Phaedra Parks, Marlo Hampton and others came out to support the Leakes family.

Friends and family of Gregg Leakes gathered on Monday at a lounge owned by his wife, The Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran NeNe Leakes, to memorialize the late star. The event at The Linnethia featured powerful musical performances by Keke Wyatt and gospel stars Yolanda Adams, Kim Burrell and Le’Andria Johnson.

Former Real Housewives stars Lisa Wu, Phaedra Parks, Marlo Hampton, Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille came out to support the Leakes family, according to a report from CBS 8.

Friends and family of reality TV star Gregg Leakes (above), who died last week, gathered Monday at the lounge owned by his wife, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” veteran NeNe Leakes, to pay him tribute. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)

As previously reported, Gregg Leakes, 66, passed away on Sept. 1 after a lengthy battle with colon cancer. He made his transition in his home surrounded by family. Diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2018, he had reportedly been in remission for two years before his cancer returned earlier this year.

Since the loss of her husband, NeNe Leakes has been sharing touching photos and videos of herself and Gregg on social media. Monday, she shared a photo of herself kissing Gregg with a caption that read, “Today we celebrate you Gregg with love, just the way you wanted it.”

The Leakes were married for 24 years, and his passing came just days after NeNe revealed the gravity of her husband’s condition to patrons at The Linnethia, where his celebration of life was later held.

“Please, I’m asking everybody in this lounge, I had no idea that I was going to walk in here and grab this microphone and make this announcement, but I want to say this … I want to be at peace,” she said last Saturday night. “When you see me and you see my son, give us a lot of love, okay? My husband is transitioning to the other side … You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now.”

An investor and entrepreneur, Gregg Leakes is survived by his wife and six children.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Family, friends honor Gregg Leakes at celebration of life event in Georgia appeared first on TheGrio.