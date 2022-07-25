Family, friends launch 'people's investigation' to defend Terrell Bradley following arrest

Friends and family of Terrell Bradley say they plan to take matters into their own hands due to a lack of action from the Gainesville Police Department.

Bradley, 30, lost an eye and broke two fingers earlier this month after he ran from police and was attacked by a K-9. Police found a stolen gun in his car while he hid in the bushes for nearly an hour until the dog located him and sent him to the hospital.

Since that fateful evening, police have been more reactive than forthcoming, activists say. Only when Bradley's supporters have taken action has GPD addressed the incident publicly via press release.

Family members say it isn't good enough.

Last week, organizers, community members, friends and family assembled for another call to action outside the Village Forest Green Apartments complex, the same one where a patrol car first spotted Bradley. Lightning flashed and rain drizzled down as people gripped their umbrellas to launch what they call the "people's investigation." GPD officers stood nearby, watching, to "make sure everyone stays safe," one explained.

“The police department hasn't said anything much about what happened, nor do we expect them to. They haven't been transparent,” said activist Danielle Chanzes, 29. “We just want to come out here as a community and allow ourselves to evaluate the things that we see in our own eyes.”

Daniel Chanzes, a local activist, leads the crowd in chants and organizing during a protest for Terrell Bradley in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Roughly two weeks ago, Bradley was spotted by police near the Village Forest Green complex after they say he ran a stop sign. But no sign exists, said Chanzes, who referred to the initial incident as a “modern-day stop and frisk.”

“Stop and frisk was this horribly racist policy that we saw implemented in the 1990’s, where officers could just see you and say that you look suspicious and pat you down,” she said. “When you think about that, and think about what happened with Terrell … it’s literally the same thing. He was racially profiled.”

Bradley, a convicted felon, is the son of a former GPD officer with strong ties to the community. Upon being stopped by the cops, Officer Andrew Milman spotted contraband in plain sight and said Bradley was acting suspiciously, placing his hand near the floorboard of the vehicle, where a stolen gun was later found, according to the arrest report.

Once Bradley was out of his vehicle and asked to put his hands behind his back, he elbowed Milman and ran off, leaving behind the loaded firearm, a couple grams of weed and his ID.

Police sought after Bradley for nearly an hour, not knowing if he was armed and dangerous. Due to the incident being a felony weapons offense, police brought out the K-9 unit for assistance.

“Police K-9s will normally be released to make apprehensions only in forcible felony cases … where the suspect continues to resist arrest and because of the seriousness of the crime, poses a danger to others, and when no lesser means of apprehension are practical,” GPD's guidelines states.

Bradley was later found hiding in the bushes, being attacked by the K-9 on a lead leash. Those closest to him say he was bleeding and pleading for officers to help him, even yelling that the dog had bit his face and his eye.

GPD initially shared the investigation would be complete within seven to 10 days but pushed the investigation to up to 90 days in what Police Chief Lonnie Scott vowed would be an extensive review.

"We understand that this incident has brought up many emotions and our neighbors have questions," Scott said in a prepared statement released Friday. "We stand by our commitment to be fully transparent and share information as we are able."

But family members want more and are calling on GPD to change several of its policies, including punishment for the officers involved and no longer chasing down non-threatening suspects.

Tevin Bradley, a first cousin of Terrell Bradley, speaks and leads the crowd in chants during a protest for Bradley in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

“This is a life-changing experience for his kids that have to wake up and see their father as a different man," said first cousin Tevin Bradley. "It’s scary, too. I've seen tears shed."

Last week, the victim/suspect Bradley returned home to his three kids. He is bound to his residence by an ankle monitor.

As for how the "people's investigation" will play out during GPD's inquiry, that's in his family to decide.

“We still going to continue to shed light and apply pressure because pressure busts pipes,” Tevin Bradley said. “What they did was wrong.”

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Terrell Bradley arrest leads to separate investigation headed by family