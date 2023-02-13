Family and friends of man shot in South Fulton bank parking lot want answers

The family and friends of the man found shot to death in a South Fulton bank parking lot, are looking for answers.

“I didn’t believe it, I didn’t,” said the victim’s friend, Samuel Chatman.

Monday, City of South Fulton Police told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington, officers found Bryan O’Neal Brown dead inside his blue Honda, at 9:40 a.m. Friday.

It happened in the parking lot of the Old Bill Cook Road Wells Fargo Bank.

Police said they are not yet investigating the case as a homicide, but that they are instead investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

“When he didn’t answer and something wasn’t right, I knew then,” said Chatman.

Chatman said he and Brown’s partner called Brown’s phone when they did not hear from him on Friday.

Both Chatman and Brown’s partner said the only thing missing from Brown’s car was his cell phone.

They also said it appeared Brown left his photography studio in a hurry.

“The lights were still on first off, candles still burning, papers everywhere. That’s not him and you could tell, he was rushed or something,” Chatman said.

Chatman said Brown was a popular photographer with no known enemies.

He said he has no idea why Brown ended up at the bank.

Monday, he begged for anyone with information to come forward.

“He had so much love for everybody. We’re not going to give up,” Chatman said.

Brown leaves behind a young child.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

Tipsters do not have to give their names or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

