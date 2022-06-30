Family, friends of missing man Felix DeJesus asked to leave Paterson council meeting

PATERSON — A dispute erupted during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting after Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora told cops to clear protesters from standing in the back of the room.

The protesters were family members and friends of Felix DeJesus, the 41-year-old Haledon man, who has been missing since Feb. 2 after he was detained by two Paterson police officers. The family members have attended every council meeting for the past four years, repeatedly criticizing the way authorities have handled the investigation into the two cops’ interaction with DeJesus.

On Tuesday night, the DeJesus group objected to being told they had to move and their interaction with police department members disrupted the council session so much that officials recessed the meeting and shut off the city’s cameras that were recording the event.

When the meeting reconvened, several members of the council criticized the way the DeJesus family was treated, noting that protesters and others — including police officers and firefighters — have been allowed to stand along the back wall of the council chambers during government meetings and other public events.

Felix DeJesus, 41, was reported missing by his family on Feb. 3.

Councilman Michael Jackson said he thought the presence of two police officers at either side of the door represented “a form of bullying.” Councilwoman Lilisa Mimms said she was bothered by the treatment of the family, commending the protesters for “being very peaceful.”

Mayor Andre Sayegh did not respond to a message seeking his comments on Tuesday night’s incident.

Paterson’s law director, Aymen Aboushi, told the council on Tuesday that the police intervention had nothing to do with the protest signs held by the DeJesus family members. Aboushi said the police chief wanted the back area cleared because people who wanted into and out of the meeting room had been cursed at.

But DeJesus’ sister-in-law, Crystal Garcia, told the council that one of the cops providing security at the meeting told her she couldn’t hold her protest sign in the background while people were speaking — and being filmed — during the public comment portion of the meeting.

“He said, ‘You’re doing too much,’” Garcia said the police officer told her.

After the recess, the protesters were allowed to resume standing in the back of the room with their signs.

Paterson council members said they would be asking for the police Internal Affairs investigation of the incident to be shifted to Bergen County because of political connections one of the involved officers has in Passaic County.

Two officers detained DeJesus after he allegedly caused a disturbance inside a bodega on Union Avenue. The officers’ body camera recordings — which were made public by the city only after a judged ordered it be done —showed the cops handcuff DeJesus and put him in the back of their patrol vehicle.

But at that point the cops shut off their cameras, despite state Attorney General guidelines that say the recording devises should have remained on until DeJesus was released or handed over to other authorities.

City officials have not disclosed whether the officers were disciplined.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ: Felix DeJesus family forced from council meeting