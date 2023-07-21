Family, friends of missing Washington County man demand action from investigators

Friends and family of a missing Washington County man rallied outside of the courthouse today, in front of the District Attorney’s office demanding investigators look further into his disappearance.

Matthew McDonald hasn’t been seen in four months, after he was last seen in California Boro on March 9th.

Beth Engle Roth, Matthew’s mother, says her son would have reached out by now and never let their family fear the worst. “He wouldn’t do this to us. He would never ever do this to us. Something has happened to him and there are people who know.”

“He’s a human being. He’s missing and he deserves to be found, give us some closure one way or another, this isn’t fair to his mother or his son. I just want my grandson found,” said his grandmother, Debbie Baker.

The family argues the district attorney’s office and California Boro Police have not done enough to help find McDonald.

District Attorney Jason Walsh tells Channel 11 they have followed every lead, filed multiple search warrants, searched homes and cars, including the home and car of the woman last seen with McDonald.

Walsh said they’ve uncovered no evidence of a crime.

McDonald’s mother disagrees, saying more leads have come in and they want to see more active searching.

“We are the ones looking for my son. I’m traipsing through abandoned houses, I’m traipsing through the woods and across railroad tracks and riverbanks. I haven’t seen one police officer doing that. Not one!”

Investigators say McDonald did have a warrant out for his arrest, which the family acknowledges. But they do not feel it played a factor in his disappearance.

“Matthew has the biggest heart, he might have went down a wrong path, but I’m telling you that kid his heart is gold and he wouldn’t do this to his son,” Roth said.

