Family and friends mourn Gabby Petito at memorial
A memorial for Gabby Petito was held in New York Sunday as the search for her fiancé continues. Jericka Duncan reports.
The public was invited to mourn Petito as authorities continue to search for her fiancé, named as a person of interest in her death.
The death of Gabby Petito draws attention to a form of widespread gendered violence in the US that has long been hiding in plain sight A woman with a red hand painted on her face, which calls attention to the high rates of Indigenous women who are murdered or missing. Photograph: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters The last week of July, as Gabby Petito and her fiance, Brian Laundrie, posted Instagram photos of themselves hiking barefoot in Utah’s Canyonlands national park, bronzed skin matching apricot-colore
FBI continues to lead search for Brian Laundrie
A line of mourners wrapped around a funeral home in Holbrook, New York, as friends and family bid an emotional farewell to Gabby Petito on Sunday.
Lines of mourners paid their respects Sunday for Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend. Among those who congregated in Holbrook, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of New York City, were family members, friends, co-workers and people who were touched by Petito's story even though they didn't know her. “She was a beautiful soul; she was full of life, always smiling,” said Desiree Keeffe, a friend of Petito's mother, Nicole.
