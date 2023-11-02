Family & friends of Peter Romano visit memorial at the Bensalem shopping center where he died.

TechCrunch

Two U.S. lawmakers have asked retail giant Costco why it continues to sell surveillance equipment made by Lorex, despite warnings of cybersecurity risks and links to human rights abuses. The bipartisan letter dated October 31, sent by Rep. Christopher Smith (R-NJ, 4th) and Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR), said Costco's continued sale of Lorex products is "all the more puzzling," given several of its retail rivals have long discontinued selling the technology citing human rights and ethical sourcing concerns. The lawmakers added that the sale of Lorex equipment conflicts with Costco's public commitments prohibiting international human rights abuses in its supply chain, according to the letter sent to Costco's chief executive Walter Craig Jelinek.