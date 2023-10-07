Family, friends reel from 13-year-old Staten Island boy’s murder

The heartbroken family of a 13-year-old Staten Island boy knifed to death on a MTA bus gathered Saturday as they tried to make sense of the unexplainable violence that took the beloved teen from them.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with with murder, manslaughter and weapons possession in the death of Syles Ular. The suspect’s name was not released because of his age.

“I don’t want to tell you s— because I’m still trying to find out,” Syles’ mother told the Daily News with a mixture of anguish and anger etched across her face.

“I don’t want… I don’t even want this,” she said before closing the door. “I just want this to be family right now.”

“She’s distraught,” a neighbor who identified herself as Camille said of Syles’ mother. “This is the worst thing that any mother can ever ever deal with.”

Syles, a bright-eyed student at Staten Island’s IS 7, was riding a city bus past the corner of Littlefield Ave. and Hylan Blvd. in Eltingville about 2:30 p.m. Friday when he got into an argument with a 14-year-old boy, cops said.

The two teens flashed gang signs at each other before the older child lunged at Syles with a knife, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said.

“(He) pulled a knife out of his pocket, grabbed him and stabbed him,” a 15-year-old boy who witnessed the clash told The News Friday. “They were wrestling back and forth. Over and over, he kept stabbing him.”

The 14-year-old teen stabbed Syles in the chest and ran off the bus, said police. He was apprehended moments later by a retired NYPD sergeant and a state Department of Environmental Conservation officer nearby.

Police decided not to wait for an ambulance, and rushed Syles to Staten Island University Hospital in a police vehicle. But Syles could not be saved.

“It’s absolutely tragic,” Demetrius Crichlow, senior vice president for the New York City Transit Department, said Friday. “I spoke to the bus operator. He was visibly broken up, but was able to maintain his calm, notified command and notified the police rapidly.”

Syles was on his way home from his Huguenot school to his home at the Park Hill Apartments in Clifton.

Friends and family flocked to his apartment building Saturday, lighting candles at a makeshift vigil and writing tributes to the fallen teen on two blank posters taped on the lobby wall.

“Long live Syles,” one note said. “I love you Syles,” read another.

“You see everything. He was very much loved,” Syles’ cousin Shay told The News. “Everybody knows him around here. They know his family. He used to play basketball too, with all the kids around the block.”

Shay, 19, remembered babysitting Syles and doing the child’s hair.

“He was a sweet little boy. He don’t bother nobody,” Shay said. “Yeah, kids go through stuff and things like that, but it wasn’t nothing serious.”

Shay was supposed to babysit Syles recently, a date she now wishes she could have kept.

“I could have come and seen my cousin one last time,” she said.

“I feel like he didn’t deserve it,” Dimitri, a 14-year-old boy who grew up with Syles, said about the teen’s death. “He was a good person. Left a lot of us heartbroken.”

Dimitri, who helped put together the vigil, had taken the bus with Syles before, but last saw the teen playing a game of hoops.

“[He] was having a good time,” the teen said, recalling the fond memory. “He was talking, playing a game.

“Before he left, I told him, ‘Stay safe!'”

A few days later, Syles was dead.

“It’s just crazy to me,” Dimitri said. “I don’t know why it happened. I don’t know how it happened.”

With Nicholas Williams