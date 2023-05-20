Family, friends remember 63-year-old Dayton woman found dead

Family and friends are remembering Penny Boddie for her fiery and full-of-life personality.

The 63-year-old woman was found dead three days after she was seen leaving the Mary Scott Nursing Home in Dayton in her wheelchair, according to Dayton Police.

News Center 7 previously reported that a Missing Adult Alert was issued for Penny Boddie, who police say was last seen on Sunday, May 14 at 9:17 p.m.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis said her loved ones released balloons in her memory Friday afternoon at Kipling Drive near Hillcrest Avenue.

Penny’s family says her body was found there earlier this week and that’s why they wanted to have a balloon release there.

The location is about a mile away from the Mary Scott Nursing Home. That is where she was staying before she went missing.

Lewis reports she was last seen in her wheelchair Sunday night on Cornell Drive with a man, Dayton Police said.

The man has been located and police told News Center 7 after they found her body on Wednesday, they did not suspect foul play.

Penny’s daughters say Boddie was full of life and energy and a beautiful person on the inside.

They also believe the nursing home did not do its job.

“The nursing home failed us, the nursing home failed us,” said Georgianna King, Boddie’s daughter. “We put our mother there to be safe and for them to take care of her and they did not do that. They did not watch out for her.”

Lewis says the Ohio Department of Health also released to News Center 7.

“Any loss of life is always tragic. The incident is being thoroughly investigated by the Ohio Department of Health and pending the outcome of the investigation, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will issue their decision and may impose penalties.”

Lewis reached out to the nursing home and they could not comment.

The family says they now have legal representation.

