Family, friends remember 77-year-old woman stabbed to death at Buckhead home

“Our world has been turned upside down and for really no good reason. It was a senseless act,” said Michael Bowles.

Those are emotional words from a son whose heart is broken. Michael Bowles is still grasping the fact that his mother, 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles, is gone.

Bowles told Channel 2 Action News he found his mother stabbed to death inside her garage, in her gated community on Paces West Terrace in Buckhead.

Family and friends of Eleanor met outside her home on Sunday to remember her, but most importantly, celebrate her life.

“We’ve been really overwhelmed by the support. I’m just looking around here at this crowd, it makes us feel better... about the community that was around my mother,” said Michael Bowles.

Annette Loper said Eleanor was a devoted member of the Poppy Garden Club in Atlanta. She also loved animals and her family.

“We are really sad and we are particularly concerned about Michael, her son who found her,” said Loper.

Friends have started a GoFundMe page to support the family get through such a difficult time.

On Sunday, Atlanta police released photos of somebody whom they’re calling a “person of interest.” Police are looking for the man to ask him what happened to Bowles.

“The motive appears to be a crime-interrupted robbery. Ms. Bowles was in a 2021 Lexus RS350. We believe that the individual attempted to steal the vehicle. Ms. Bowles may have encountered him, and she was killed,” said Homicide Commander Lt. Germain Dearlove with APD.

Police later recovered the vehicle on Saturday night. They’re processing the car but now, they need your help.

“We’re seeking the public’s assistance with identifying this person of interest. If anyone has any information or any tips, or the identity of this person, please notify our Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS,” said Dearlove.

“I know justice will be served. I absolutely know it,” Loper said.

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

