Family, friends remember Asheville teen murder victim on birthday; condemn gun violence

ASHEVILLE — On the night of Sept. 12, about 50 friends and family members gathered for a candlelight vigil, standing around a poster filled with pictures of Teylyn McAlpin, an Asheville teen who was shot and killed in 2020.

They were celebrating what would have been his 20th birthday and mourning the loss of a friend, father, cousin, son, brother, in the exact location where he was shot multiple times according to police, in the parking lot near the Montford baseball field.

“I never thought I’d be doing this on his 20th birthday,” McAlpin’s mother, Javelin Duncan, told the crowd. “I thought he’d still be rocking around, being Tey with that crazy laugh. Thank you all for coming out and showing him love and support.”

Teylyn McAlpin’s brother, Keyail Duncan, and his mother, Javelin, hold a board of photographs, September 12, 2023, before a vigil for McAlpin where he was shot and killed in Montford.

Among the crowd was Burgindee Mortier, McAlpin’s childhood best friend since the age of 4. She said they grew up in the same neighborhood, and became friends when McAlpin asked her to play with him and his cousins. They played together every day since then, she said.

“Tey was an amazing person, he was the light of my life,” Mortier said.

Regarding the kind of violence that led to McAlpin’s death, she said, “we need to have more control over the whole situation, because Asheville is not Asheville anymore because of all this violence. People are just dropping left and right to this violence and it’s not OK.”

More: 'What is justice?' Murder suspect extradited to Asheville, facing charges for 2 deaths.

More: Investigation Discovery program to revisit Asheville teen's 2020 homicide, fugitive

Teylyn McAlpin’s sister, Kylee Hottel, holds his daughter, C’alaney, 3, as she lights candles during a vigil on what would have been McAlpin’s 20th birthday, September 12, 2023, where he was shot and killed in Montford.

During the vigil, there were tears and laughter as members of the crowd took turns wishing McAlpin happy birthday and sharing what they miss about him.

“I miss him coming by the crib before school,” said McAlpin’s cousin, Ashley Dixon. He later told the Citizen Times about McAlpin’s bubbly personality and the energy he exuded.

“It’s crazy how friends can put you in this situation … It’s the people that you expect to love you and be there for you that you wouldn’t expect to be the ones you have to watch out for,” Dixon told the Citizen Times. “He wasn’t even the type of person you would think this would happen to. He just wasn’t that type of guy, he was fun to be around.”

Regarding gun violence, Dixon said it’s “only getting worse. These kids have the attitude if you do something to me, I do something to you. It’s what they see, and if you program that and that’s all they watch, then eventually they start believing it.”

Javelin Duncan adjusts photographs pf her son, Teylyn McAlpin, on a memory board before a vigil in honor of what would have been his 20th birthday, September 12, 2023.

McAlpin's grandmother, Vanessa Bognay, told the crowd that she "just misses her tater tot."

“He always kept me laughing, he was real funny,” Bognay told the Citizen Times. “He was just a fun person to be with. And don’t let him lose a game ― he was a sore loser, just like me.”

Bognay said they had celebrated Thanksgiving with family in Charlotte and McAlpin, who attended Asheville High School, caught a ride to Asheville with her that same night. He was planning to take his daughter to a doctor’s appointment the next day and to see his great-grandmother at the Laurels of Greentree Ridge nursing home.

“Because it was during COVID, he had to hit on the window,” said Bognay. “He said ‘I’m going to make my grandmom laugh,’ so he always danced outside her window.”

The next morning, Bognay said she was going to pick him up at “his favorite spot” by Hillcrest to go to the nursing home, but he had found another ride and wasn’t there.

“So, I left, and as I got to the top of Montford, I saw the police flying down this way (toward Montford Park),” Bognay said. “I called his mom and told her something was going on in Montford off Clingman Avenue, but I didn’t know it was him that got shot.”

Later that day, Bognay was called into the police station to ID her grandson’s body. She said she came back to the location of the shooting the next day because she “wanted to see where it was at.”

Keyail Duncan takes a selfie with his niece, C’alaney McAlpin, while his sister, Mackenzi, holds a balloon for the 3-year-old during a vigil for McAlpin’s father, Teylyn, September 12, 2023.

Dionate Whitson, who allegedly shot McAlpin, was arrested Aug. 10 during a traffic stop on U.S. 70 West in Kinston, according to a news release from the Kinston Police Department. Whitson has since been extradited to Asheville, where he is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility under no bond as he awaits court appearances for the deaths of two individuals. He has been charged with first-degree murder in McAlpin's death.

Bognay said Whitson and McAlpin had been friends since they were young because their grandparents and aunts were all friends.

“What I’d like to know is why my son is dead. That’s what I’d like to come out of it,” Duncan previously told the Citizen Times, referring to Whitson’s impending murder case. “They were friends. There’s a lot of questions that I’d like to ask him.”

More: Playground dedicated to 12-year-old homicide victim; family still waiting for answers

More: Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Sept. 2 West Asheville shooting arrested

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. News tips? Email Ryley at rober@gannett.com. Please support local, daily journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville teen murder victim McAlplin candlelight vigil