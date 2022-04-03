Family, friends remember Jacorie McCullough, who was shot and killed in Ocala on March 25

Sharika Palmer, center, is comforted by friends and family during the War Cry 4 Peace candlelight vigil for her fiance Jacorie McCullough, who was shot and killed March 25 in the parking lot at the 7 Days Food Store. [Alan Youngblood/Special to the Ocala Star-Banner]

Family, friends and members of the community gathered at a northwest Ocala convenience store Sunday afternoon for a candlelight vigil to honor and remember 23-year-old Jacorie McCullough, who died as the result of a shooting during an apparent robbery attempt at the location on March 25.

At least 75 people, including McCullough's fiancée, Sharika Palmer and a 14-year-old boy identified as McCullough’s stepson, gathered at 7 Days Food Store at 2002 NW First Ave. to pray and share memories of their lost friend and loved one.

Many in the group offered support to Palmer and the young man by way of hugs and testimony.

"(Jacorie) was a great person, he didn't deserve this," Palmer said before the vigil.

Palmer indicated McCullough worked as a forklift operator and was involved in the cosmetics profession.

Taukiya Chaver, a friend of McCullough's, said he was a "jokester" and was nicknamed "Cheese" for the big smile he flashed.

"He was very cool," she said.

Deon Hunt, 22, of Ocala, a friend of McCullough's, said he worked with him in a warehouse and had known him since I was 18.

Derek Ponder stepped forward to address the group.

"This (tragedy) has left a void. God will fill the void. Choose life," Ponder said as he decried violence among youth.

Kim Pompey Wilkerson, head of War Cry 4 Peace, a gun violence prevention and community outreach, conducted the vigil, which saw many hold lighted candles.

A family member came forward and lighted six large candles.

"Jacorie's candle shone, now we have to shine. It is sort of like a baton in a relay race," Wilkerson said.

"We don't understand a lot of things,” Wilkerson said about the tragedy.

Wilkerson asked the group to offer support to the family even in the weeks and months to come by way of calls, texts and visits because the need for support will continue.

At the close of the vigil, Palmer was overcome by emotion and was consoled by several people.

According to an Ocala Police Department news release, the shooting took place at 7 Days Food Store after what appeared to be a robbery involving a backpack and a confrontation between McCullough and two of the three defendants, one of whom pulled out a firearm and shot McCullough.

The news release states that 18-year-old Leandre Cox is seen in surveillance tapes approaching McCullough with a firearm and two 14-year-olds also have been implicated in the crime.

The news release states McCullough and Cox are seen to “engage in a short physical fight until Cox fires the gun at McCullough."

Cox surrendered himself at the OPD on March 29 and the two 14-year-olds have been arrested.

According to Marion County Jail records, Leandre Rashad Cox was booked on March 30 on a charge of felony murder in the first degree.

