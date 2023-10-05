Family, friends remember loved one who died in downtown Gardner

Friends and family are mourning the death and remembering the life of a man who died following a tragic accident as the Oktoberfest festivities were winding down in Gardner on Sept. 30.

Kenneth Biswanger, 64, of Gardner was attending the downtown festivities, during which the streets were closed off to traffic, when he apparently collided with a pedestrian and fell to the ground. After being attended to by paramedics, Biswanger was LifeFlighted to UMass Memorial Center in Worcester where he was pronounced deceased.

“He was there (at Oktoberfest) with his younger son, who is 14 years old, and it wasn’t like he was drinking a lot at the festival,” said Robert Biswanger, Kenneth’s brother. “Unfortunately, we had to pull the plug on him Sunday morning.”

The incident remains under investigation by state police investigators attached to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office. Investigators have not officially released the name of the victim.

Biswanger lived in Gardner, worked as self-employed contractor

Kenneth Biswanger, who had four children – two adult daughters, one adult son, and a teenage son - was very involved in his community, according to his brother. He worked as a self-employed contractor.

“I’m surprised how well he was known around town – I did not realize that,” said Robert Biswanger, who lives in Burlington. “He was always a funny guy; he was my little brother. He was always joking, and was just one of those people who would go out of his way to make people laugh.”

“He could be both annoying and funny at the same time,” Robert said with a laugh.

Robert said the family was planning to have a celebration of Kenneth’s life at some point. An obituary will appear in several newspapers across the state, he added.

Questions about the incident remain

Robert Biswanger said his family was still seeking answers about just what happened that left his brother unresponsive and bleeding on the sidewalk.

“We’ve been told about four different stories, and none of it is adding up,” he said, adding that his brother’s ex-wife posted on social media looking for anyone who might have seen what happened.

“Tons of phone calls started coming in from people in Gardner who knew Ken, and we ended up getting a lot of condolences but not much about what had happened,” Robert Biswanger said.

According to a report from the Gardner Police Department, the responding officer wrote that “the man was lying on his back, eyes open, pupils pin pointed, and he was having agonal breathing.”

A check of the victim’s identification confirmed that the man was Biswanger.

An ambulance from Hubbardston arrived and tended to the unresponsive victim, after which he was placed on a stretcher and brought to the ambulance. Paramedics from Wood’s Ambulance arrived on the scene to offer assistance to the patient, who was described as breathing but still unresponsive.

A witness comes forward, but more information is needed

After Biswanger was flown from the scene, the police officer reported being approached by a witness, according to the report. The witness told the officer that he and a few of his friends had been running down the street when a man “came out of nowhere” and, unable to avoid Biswanger, “ran into him, knocking him down.”

The witness told officers he had been concerned about Biswanger’s wellbeing. Officers collected the witness' personal information and allowed him to leave. The Gardner News is not naming this witness as he has not been charged with any crime.

“We were told it was a couple of kids running down the hill that ran into him, but when you look at the report, it had nothing to do with kids,” Robert Biswanger explained. “These people were born in the 1970s, so we’re talking about adults, not kids.”

Officers then studied surveillance video obtained from Beauregard’s Liquors, which is located near the scene of the incident. According to the police report, the video shows “Kenneth on the sidewalk, possibly taking a picture of the moon. He then continues to look at his phone and steps off the curb into the street and you can see what appears to be a collision (of another person) into Kenneth.”

“I want to know exactly what happened,” Robert Biswanger said. “It’s not making sense to me.”

Anyone with additional information about the incident is urged to contact the Worcester County District Attorney's office at 508-755-8601.

