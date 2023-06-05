Family, friends remember Ocala woman fatally shot last Friday night

As Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives continue their investigation into the shooting death of an Ocala woman on Friday night, family, friends and neighbors of those who knew the victim gathered at the spot where she fell after being shot for a candlelight vigil.

More than two dozen people, most of them children, stood side by side in an empty grassy lot where they consoled each other and released balloons into the sky.

The vigil was held at Quail Run, a housing complex located off County Road 475A, not far from County Road 484, in Ocala on Saturday.

A candlelight vigil held at the spot where neighbors said Ajike Shantrell "AJ" Owens fell after she was reportedly shot by another neighbor on Friday night.

About the victim

Family and friends at the event identified the victim as Ajike Shantrell Owens, more commonly known as "AJ." The sheriff's office has declined to release the name of the victim. Neighbors who were with Owens within seconds after she was shot say she gallantly fought for her life while lying in the grass.

Lauren Smith, one of several people who rushed to Owens' side, said she performed chest compressions on the 35-year-old mother of four children until medical personnel arrived. Neighbors said Owens was shot once, in the upper body, close to her right shoulder.

Hours after a motionless Owens lay in the grass, Smith said she's still dazed about what happened.

"I'm pretty numb," she said.

Ajike Shantrell "AJ" Owens

Family and close friends of the single mother said her children, three boys and girl, ranging from ages 3 to 12, were her life. They said she wasn't a violent person, but instead was kind and loving and would do anything for her kids.

They added Owens worked two, sometimes three jobs, to provide for her and her children.

What deputies had to say about the shooting

Deputies said they were called to Quail Run shortly after 9 p.m. Friday about someone shot. Arriving at the scene, deputies said they performed life-saving measures on the woman. Medical personnel took over patient care when they got to the location, and transported her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities did not say where she was shot, how many times, or give a possible reason for her shooting. So far, no one has been arrested. The investigation into the woman's shooting is ongoing, deputies said.

Yellow crime scene tape

In similar cases, law enforcement officials typically complete their investigation and then present it to prosecutors for review before charges being filed against someone.

Neighbors account of what happened

Several neighbors interviewed by the Star-Banner said multiple children were playing in a grassy lot close to one of the duplexes at the time of the shooting. A lady living in one of the buildings, came outside and took a tablet belonging to one of Owens' children. The woman then threw an object at one of the children, they said.

The neighbors said Owens' child told the woman he was going to tell his mother. Owens, who lives across the street, went to the woman's residence, wanting to find out what happened. They that's when Owens was shot by the resident.

"AJ" Ajike Shantrell Owens

Smith said she was sitting outside when she saw one of Owens' sons pacing back and forth. She said he repeatedly yelled that his mother had been shot and was lying in the grass near a large tree.

Neighbors said the shooter was in her residence when she fired a shot from inside. The bullet went through the front door and struck Owens, residents said.

A bullet hole came be seen in the woman's door.

Neighbors said sheriff's deputies marked this door that shows a hole that came from a gun, fired from inside a residence that killed a woman on Friday night.

Alleged shooter unavailable for comment

Friends and families said they want justice done for Owens and her children, who are staying with family members for the time being.

Those in the neighborhood said the shooter left not long after firing the fatal shot.

