Family and friends remember teen killed in triple shooting in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood

Pittsburgh police are actively investigating a triple shooting in Allentown that left a 17-year-old boy dead and two other people injured Monday evening.

No arrests have been made in the case and the motive is not clear, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials.

The medical examiner identified the victim as Isaiah Anderson.

The 17-year-old student, who attended the Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center, was shot and killed just after 6 p.m.

He previously attended Pittsburgh Carrick High School.

A makeshift memorial is now forming on the sidewalk along East Warrington Avenue.

Flowers and a rosary rest where Anderson died.

It’s steps away from a day care and several restaurants on the street.

Pittsburgh police say a 19-year-old man was also shot in the upper body and rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

A woman in her 50s was grazed in the leg after a bullet ricocheted, but she is OK.

As police work the case, neighbors and Isaiah’s classmates are trying to process what they say is the unthinkable.

WPXI-TV's Mike Holden is talking with the victim's friends and former classmates who heard the gunfire and rushed to help.

