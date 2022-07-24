Manhunt underway for man police say murdered Clayton County mother

Police are searching for a man they say is behind a double shooting that left a Clayton County girl without her mother.

Officers were called to a home on Richard Road in Conley just after 12 p.m. on Thursday in reference to two people being shot.

When they got to the house, they found 35-year-old Monique Miles dead from several gunshot wounds. Her girlfriend, who was in a different room, had also been shot several times, but was still alive.

The second victim was taken to a local hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

Friends of 35-year-old Monique Miles are still trying to process the news that she was murdered.

“I could never see somebody murdering her,” Ashia Reid said.

Friends told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln that Miles was visiting her girlfriend, who was renting a room at the Richard Rd. home.

They said a verbal altercation began among the homeowner and the two women. From there, Miles’ friends said things turned violent after the homeowner returned to the room, shooting both women several times.

“It’s so unexpected from somebody so pure and solid to be murdered,” Reid said, adding that she was with Miles hours before the shooting, enjoying the night out.

Friends held a vigil for Miles on Saturday. They said she leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter.

“It’s just not her character for this to happen, to be put in this situation,” Reid said.

Clayton County police have since identified the suspect as 69-year-old Charles Wise. Police are currently searching for Wise on charges of malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during commission of a crime.

Neighbors living along Richard Road confirmed with Channel 2 that Clayton County police had the home taped off for at least eight hours Thursday while they investigated.

“They’re saying it’s an open investigation,” Kelli Jones said. “They do know who did it. They do know who they’re looking for.”

Wise is being described as six feet, one inch tall and approximately 190 pounds. He may have black/grey hair or could be bald.

Anyone who knows where he may be should contact Clayton County police at 770-477-3550.

