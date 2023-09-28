Family, friends want closure 3 years after loved one killed in Greensboro

TechCrunch

Meta, angling for a seat at the AI chatbot table, is launching a host of new AI-powered bots across its messaging apps, including WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. One is an AI assistant called Meta AI, which, judging by The Verge's hands-on piece, is exceptionally similar to chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude 2. Meta AI -- which will soon come to Meta's newly announced Quest 3 VR headset, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said onstage at Meta's Connect conference today -- can help plan a trip with friends in a group chat, answer general-knowledge questions and search the internet across Microsoft's Bing to provide real-time web results.