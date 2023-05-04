Family, friends of woman found dead on Phoenix hiking trail plead for help in solving case

Homicide detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are investigating the death of 29-year-old Lauren Heike after her body was found Saturday in the north Phoenix desert near 64th Street and Mayo Boulevard.

Heike was hiking a desert trail near East Libby Street and North 65th Place on Friday morning when she was believed to have been attacked from behind, according to Phoenix police Lt. James Hester.

Her body was recovered the following morning after authorities received reports of an injured person in the north Phoenix desert. Heike was pronounced dead at the scene, her body showing signs of trauma, police said.

Now, Heike's family and friends are urging the Phoenix community to help them bring justice to the young woman's case. They gathered at Phoenix police headquarters on Wednesday to share information with the public.

"What would you do if this was your little sister, if this was your daughter, if this was your niece?" asked family member Ron Ohnhaus at Wednesday's news conference. "We just ask and plead that you would find it in your heart to make that call and tell us or the authorities what you know."

Lana Heike, Lauren's mother, described her daughter as a beautiful, kindhearted woman who was sweet to everyone she met.

River Hubbel, a close friend of Heike's, said he spoke to her on Friday morning before her hike. The pair had a ritual with another friend where they would ask one another what they were grateful for each morning.

"I had asked what we were all thankful for that day and she had specifically just said that she was so thankful to just wake up another day so positive and to be able to go get a coffee and go on a walk," Hubbel said, holding back tears.

Lana Heike said her family and friends took comfort in the knowledge that she passed away doing what she loved, what she would have done on any normal day.

Lauren Heike lived near the trail where she was attacked, according to Hester. Her family is from Kitsap County in Washington.

Phoenix police released a clip of surveillance footage that shows a man who detectives believe to be a suspect in Heike's death. The man in the clip was described to be between 5 feet 8 and 6 feet tall, wearing a backpack.

Hester told the media on Wednesday the man likely would have stood out due to his behavior.

"We just need help finding whoever did this," said Jeff Heike, Lauren's father.

The suspect or suspects are still being sought, and details about what led up to the death are still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

