Family, friends of young father killed in Braddock seek answers about his murder

Family and friends of a young father want answers after he was killed over the weekend.

“I got the phone call at 7 a.m. in the morning. My sister called me and the only thing I could say was Jesus,” said Aleshia Jones.

Jones says she was at a loss for words after hearing her cousin 38-year-old Alon Carrington was shot and killed. It happened in the 800 block of Braddock Avenue in Braddock at around 1:48 a.m. on Sunday.

“It saddens me. He had so much life to live. He has a baby on the way. It’s his first child, and it’s just sad it was a senseless act of violence.”

Family, friends and public officials came together for a balloon release. They’re honoring his memory and calling for an end to gun violence.

“People say you are from the city. Why come to Braddock? My reason for being here in Braddock? When one of us dies, all of us hurt,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

There was a lot of hugging and tears shed as the community came to grips with a father taken from his unborn child by gun violence.

“I’m going to miss that smile. He had an infectious smile. He lit up a room when he walked in. His spirit. It was something about his spirit. He had such a great spirit.”

At last check, no arrest has been made.

If you know anything about this shooting, please call the Allegheny County Police Department.

