Family of Fulton County Jail stabbing victim demands answers

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is addressing safety and staffing concerns at the jail following a weekend attack that sent two men to the hospital with stab wounds.

Domence Flannigan, 28, told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that he was rushed to the hospital Sunday morning after he was stabbed 35 times during a fight inside the jail.

Officials confirmed that Cordarra Tuitt, 33, was also rushed to the hospital and treated for multiple stab wounds.

Both men are now out of the hospital and recovering on the jail medical floor.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office sent an email to Channel 2, addressing the incident.

“The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirms an incident, which occurred on February 5th at the Fulton County Jail, is under investigation,” the statement read. “Two inmates were injured and treated at Grady Hospital. Both have since returned to the Fulton County Jail. Once the investigation is complete, every detainee involved in the altercation and every detainee who brandished a weapon will face additional charges.”

“As is always the case, the results of the completed investigation will also help form any decisions made about changes in policies and procedures,” the spokesperson added. “These dangerous confrontations are exactly why Sheriff Patrick Labat has implored the Fulton County Board of Commissioners to approve critical funding for a new facility.”

Flannigan told Channel 2 that he was stabbed by multiple inmates armed with homemade shanks, which have become a major problem in jails across the state and country.

“For the first time since the jail’s existence, we started collecting data last May as it relates to safety and security concerns,” according to the statement. “The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office routinely does security rounds and has conducted nearly 100 shakedowns the last 8 months. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detention officers have confiscated more than 1,500 shanks (homemade knives) and have responded to more than 150 stabbings, or attempted stabbings.”

“Those numbers are of grave concern but only tell part of the story when it comes to the urgent need for a new facility,” said the spokesperson. “Housing detainees in a congregant setting comes with inherent risk that only intensifies as a result of overcrowding. While Sheriff Labat continues to push for long-term solutions he’s also working aggressively on short-term solutions including reducing the population of non-violent offenders and negotiating for safe housing with other counties that have availability. Because of obvious security concerns, FCSO is not able to release specific details about staffing assignments but the department is offering unprecedented hiring bonuses, and approved salary increases to recruit and retain personnel to help combat critical staffing challenges.”

Flannigan’s mother showed up at the jail Tuesday morning, demanding answers about the attack on her son. She told Channel 2 that she waited inside for three hours to see her son and speak with jail officials but no one was able to address her concerns.

“I feel I didn’t get anything accomplished,” she said as she stood outside the jail lobby, holding a piece of paper with a list of jail contacts. “I sit here for three hours to talk to administration and they give me numbers to call.”

“I told them if something else happens to my son in their facility, he’s going to get a lawyer and we are going to take this court,” she added.

After leaving the jail, Flannigan received a phone call from Sheriff Pat Labat.

“He told me that his staff was taking care of my son,” she said. “He told me I could come down tomorrow (Wednesday) and see him. He said that the inmates who attacked him will face charges too.”

